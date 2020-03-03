WASHINGTON — The man being credited with reinvigorating Joe Biden’s presidential bid says his endorsement is having the positive effect he intended.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina said on MSNBC Tuesday night that he was “trying to create a surge for Joe Biden” when he gave the former vice president his backing just before last Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Clyburn says the result was just as he’d hoped: Biden won a decisive victory that translated into momentum to boost his campaign through the Super Tuesday contests. In the days that followed, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their bids and backed Biden.

Clyburn campaigned for Biden Sunday in North Carolina and says he recorded robocalls in states including Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas.

Clyburn says he feels “the people got the message.”

