Super Tuesday gave a super boost to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s presidential bid, as he racked up early wins in the Southern states.

Buoyed by strong support from black voters, a crucial bloc in Democratic primaries, Mr. Biden mustered a robust challenge to Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ far-left run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Sanders defended his home turf of Vermont, and his campaign remained confident that the longer the night went on the better it would get for the 78-year-old, particularly when the race moved to the delegate-rich states of Texas and California, where he had been leading in pre-primary polls.

The Associated Press projected Mr. Sanders to win Colorado as soon as the polls closed, underscoring his strength in the West and with young voters.

Billionaire media mogul Michael R. Bloomberg’s night got off to a humiliating start.

The former New York mayor’s sole bright spot was his first victory, in American Samoa, the skimpiest delegate haul of the evening. Otherwise, he was getting embarrassed after squandering a chunk of his vast fortune on a campaign that started late in the race and bet big on Super Tuesday. In Virginia, which he had carpet-bombed with TV and internet ads, he mustered only about 10% of the vote.

SEE ALSO: Elizabeth Warren lays Super Tuesday stink bomb, losing native Oklahoma and Massachusetts

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, showed that his victory Saturday in South Carolina’s primary was not a fluke.

He quickly collected wins Tuesday in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, all home to large black populations that were called for President Obama’s No. 2 man as soon as the polls closed. In Virginia, he won a whopping 63% of the black vote.

He also scored victories in Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Exit polls also showed that Mr. Biden ran strong among voters who decided whom to support over the past few days.

The biggest prizes of the night were California, Texas and North Carolina, accounting for 754 of the 1,358 delegates up for grabs Tuesday.

As the polls opened, the race already was starting to look like it was shaping up as a two-person contest between Mr. Sanders and Mr. Biden — pitting the party’s far-left wing against its somewhat more moderate establishment.

Mr. Bloomberg remained the wild card in the race after funneling $500 million into advertisements, half of which was dumped into the television and radio airwaves in the 15 states and territories that voted Tuesday.

Mr. Bloomberg said this week that he could emerge as a power broker at the Democratic National Convention if no one else in the race collects the 1,991 delegates needed to automatically win the nomination on the first ballot vote.

Despite the lackluster showing, Mr. Bloomberg declared a moral victory before most of the polls closed. He said he still has a grand plan to win the nomination and defeat President Trump.

“My fellow candidates spent a whole year focusing on the first four states,” Mr. Bloomberg said. “I was out campaigning against Donald Trump in the states where the election will actually be decided, like Wisconsin and Michigan and Pittsburgh and Ohio and North Carolina and Florida.”

Larry Sabato, head of the Virginia Institute of Politics, said Mr. Bloomberg might need to rethink his bid if he fell short of collecting 15% of the vote in Virginia.

“After Bloomberg’s massive sums in VA — mainly for TV ads that you couldn’t avoid no matter what you watched — it’s an embarrassment not to get over 15% statewide,” Mr. Sabato said in a Twitter post. “A hint to say bye-bye?”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has vowed to stay in the race no matter what, continued her downward trajectory by not qualifying for delegates in the early tallies and remaining locked in a tight battle in her home state.

Mr. Biden resuscitated his campaign with his first primary win in South Carolina and has since scored the backing of several of his former rivals: Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

The collapse of the Buttigieg and Klobuchar campaigns helped declutter the “moderate” lane in the primary contest and gave Mr. Biden a clearer path to the nomination.

Still, Mr. Sanders held a delegate lead after stringing together a close second-place finish in Iowa and a pair of first-place finishes in New Hampshire and Nevada. He was widely expected to expand his lead Tuesday.

Mr. Sanders‘ fundraising operation also has been unparalleled. His camp announced this week that he raised $46 million in February and reserved airtime in five of the states set to vote next week.

The biggest source of his strength has come from young and very liberal voters, whereas Mr. Biden has been the top pick of black and less liberal voters.

That fueled speculation that the race has begun to split along geographical lines. Mr. Biden’s stronghold appears to be the South, while Mr. Sanders has polled better in states that traditionally vote Democratic in the general election — close to the split in the 2016 race between Mr. Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

The race now moves to the March 10 contests, in which a half-dozen states — including Michigan, Washington and Missouri — with a total of 320 delegates will be up for grabs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.