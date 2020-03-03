Joe Biden on Tuesday won the Arkansas primary — putting another southern state in the win column for the former vice president and notching his seventh win on Super Tuesday.

Mr. Biden was bouncing back in a big way after facing stiff criticism over running an at times uninspiring campaign.

The 77-year-old was running strong in the southern states. He also carried Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

The win followed a landslide victory over the weekend in South Carolina, which gave Mr. Biden a boost of momentum heading into Super Tuesday.

