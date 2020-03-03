Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday won the Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee, racking up a string of victories in the South.

His victory in Tennessee followed wins in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia, where Mr. Biden’s strong support among black voters helped propel him over the finish line.

Several news organizations projected Mr. Biden to be the winner.

With 37% of the precincts reporting, Mr. Biden won 32.5% of the Tennessee vote, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont with 24% and billionaire Michael Bloomberg with 21%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has vowed to fight on to the nominating convention despite her flagging run, won 9.1% in the Volunteer State, were 64 delegates were up for grabs for candidates scoring at least 15%.

The primary in Tennessee took a back seat to the devastating tornado that struck Nashville and other parts of the state in the wee hours Tuesday morning, killing at least 25 people.

