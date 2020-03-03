Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden beat out his competitors, winning the state of Alabama Tuesday.

More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday, with nine from Alabama.

The former vice president had been a favorite in the state, according to FiveThirtyEight polling.

He also won North Carolina and Virginia as polls were closing on the East Coast Tuesday night, showing his victory in South Carolina on Saturday was not a fluke and bolstered his support with African American voters.

• Seth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

