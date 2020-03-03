Former Vice President Joe Biden won Minnesota on Tuesday, his sixth state victory of the night.

Mr. Biden beat out frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had been leading by about five points in the latest poll, according to Real Clear Politics.

The victory comes after Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspended her own campaign and endorsed Mr. Biden on Monday.

The state is worth 75 delegates, part of the more than 1,300 up for grabs on Super Tuesday in more than a dozen states.

