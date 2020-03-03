Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden won the North Carolina primary Tuesday, planting a flag in one of the big delegate prizes of the day and a key swing state in the general election.

The victory came moments after he was declared the winner in delegate-rich Virginia.

The outcome followed an emerging pattern of Mr. Biden prevailing in Southern states, buoyed by strong support from black voters. It also began to confirm his status as the Democratic Party establishment’s choice to stop the far-left campaign of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

In North Carolina, Mr. Biden garnered support from 63% of the state’s black voters, compared to Mr. Sanders’ 16% share, according to exit polls.

North Carolina had 110 delegates on the line. Candidates needed at least 15% of the vote to earn delegates.

While Mr. Biden pocketed early wins in Virginia and North Carolina, Mr. Sanders cruised in his native Green Mountain State.

