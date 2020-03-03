Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden beat out his competitors, winning the state of Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The state holds 37 delegates, part of the more than 1,300 delegates who were up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

The former vice president had been a favorite in the state, according to Five Thirty Eight polling.

With about 75 percent of precincts reporting, Mr. Biden had 34 percent of the vote while Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, had 24 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came in third with about 15 percent.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who grew up in Oklahoma City and claimed to have Native American heritage, received roughly 13 percent of the vote.

Ms. Warren had to apologize for claiming to be Native American after taking a DNA test as part of a campaign ad that backfired.

