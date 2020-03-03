RIVERSIDE, Wash. (AP) - Law enforcement officers shot a man in northeastern Washington while trying to arrest him on Tuesday, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff.

At about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday deputies and Omak police officers went to Riverside to arrest a man wanted on felony warrants, Sheriff Tony Hawley said.

The deputies and officers shot the man while trying to arrest him, Hawley said. The sheriff did not give the man’s condition or say what specifically led to the shooting.

The sheriff says the North Central Washington Special investigations Unit will investigate the shooting.

