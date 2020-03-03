KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - A Grand Island man has been convicted of sexual assault in connection with 2019 attack near the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
Miguel Guzman, 20, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment, television station KSNB reported. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped other felony charges in the case.
Guzman was arrested two days after a sexual assault that occurred on Feb. 24, 2019, in an off-campus residence in Kearney. Court records that include details about the case were sealed.
Guzman faces up to a year in prison for each count when he’s sentenced April 30. A judge ordered that Guzman be evaluated before his sentencing.
