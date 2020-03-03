PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Emergency responders were called out to the mall around 4 p.m. Tuesday after the victim was found wounded in the food court.

Police say the shooter ran from the mall and hasn’t been located.

City firefighters say the wounded man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say a motive for the shooting isn’t immediately clear and the name and age of the victim haven’t been released.

