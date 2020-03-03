DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A man has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the slayings of an Ohio couple and the woman’s unborn child, a county prosecutor in Dayton announced Tuesday.

Larry Rodgers, 31, of Dayton, is accused of fatally shooting Todd Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 20, both of Mansfield, last November. Hayton was pregnant when she was killed.

The couple was reported missing on Nov. 18. Their bodies were found in separate abandoned homes in Dayton, Burkhart on Nov. 22 and Hayton three days later. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that ballistic tests showed they were killed with the same weapon.

Burkhart’s sister said after Burkhart’s body was found that he planned to drop off a package in Columbus and then purchase an AR-15 military-style assault rifle.

A person of interest was arrested in the slayings after bodies of the couple were found. Rodgers was indicted Dec. 2 on a charge of having weapons under disability after a firearm was found during a search of his home.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Rodgers‘ public defender in the weapons case.

