VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man convicted of strangling a woman, dumping her body and stealing her car was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Eric Jackson Greene, 42, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2019 death of 55-year-old Sheila Bryant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Greene was also sentenced to an additional 10 years for stealing Bryant’s car.

Paulding County deputies pulled Greene over in Bryant’s car on Feb. 7, 2019. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant but was also considered a person of interest in Bryant’s death.

Bryant’s body was spotted on the side of a road by a passerby two weeks before Greene’s arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said she was strangled.

It took a jury less than two hours to convict Greene last month of malice murder, felony murder and theft by taking.

