CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman outside a bar in New Hampshire and was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison Tuesday, with a chance to shave off some time.

Justin Moura, 35, was charged with second-degree murder in the March 2019 death of Tanya Hall, 34, in Manchester. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three years will be taken off his sentence if he doesn’t commit a violent crime in his first two years in prison. Another year will be taken off if Moura earns an associate’s degree.

Prosecutors had said that Moura shot Hall in the back as her boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, drove away from the bar. Defense attorneys said Moura accidentally fired his gun and that Winslow threatened him. Moura said the vehicle came toward him.

Judge Amy Messer had noted that prosecutors presented evidence that Moura and Winslow had physical altercations both inside and outside of the bar. Prosecutors also presented a surveillance video showing Moura outside Winslow’s vehicle, and that Moura was running after it as it was driving away.

Messer also noted prosecutors provided testimony that Moura pulled out a loaded gun and disengaged the safety mechanism prior to the firearm discharging.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.