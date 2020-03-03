President Trump declared former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg the biggest loser on Super Tuesday after the billionaire media mogul only won one territory.

Mr. Bloomberg spent about $500 million on ads in Super Tuesday states, hoping to capitalize on the more than a dozen states heading to the polls. He sat out the first four states, entering the Democratic 2020 race late.

Despite spending the exorbitant amount of money, Mr. Bloomberg only won the territory of American Samoa.

“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president also took a swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who lost her home state of Massachusetts and her native Oklahoma. She was not the declared winner in any state on Super Tuesday.

“Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” the president said.

