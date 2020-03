Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg won American Samoa Tuesday, marking his first victory in the 2020 Democratic primary race.

Six delegates were up for grabs from the territory, as more than a dozen states went to the polls on Super Tuesday with a total of more than 13,000 delegates in play.

The media mogul first appeared on state ballots Tuesday after skipping the first four primary states.

He’s spent more than $500 million in ads for Super Tuesday.

