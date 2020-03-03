LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities on Tuesday identified the deputy who shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on officers in Lakeville.

Sgt. Scott Dundall of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on standard administrative leave, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He has been with the sheriff’s office for 22 years.

Kent Kruger, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the Friday confrontation at a Lakeville residence. Officials say Dakota County deputies and Lakeville police were serving an emergency order for protection on Kruger, who was wanted on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer.

The investigation remains active.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.