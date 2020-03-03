HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - A Henderson police officer was injured Tuesday when his parked patrol vehicle was struck by a car driven by a 27-year-old driver who has been arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition and motorist Joseph Allen Smith of Las Vegas was arrested after the crash about 8 a.m. near a busy intersection in the Green Valley area.

The officer’s name wasn’t immediately made public. Police say he was investigating a crash and was seated in the patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated when a 2018 Hyundai drove around a disabled vehicle in the road and hit the police vehicle.

Smith was being held at the Henderson Detention Center pending an initial court appearance at which he is expected to have an attorney named to represent him.

