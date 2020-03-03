FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The parents of a 6-year-old Arizona boy found dead in his bedroom closet from apparent malnourishment have been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Tuesday. The child’s grandmother also was in custody on separate charges.

Police said the parents told officers the boy and his 7-year-old brother had been kept locked in a closet for about a month and denied food at the family residence in Flagstaff. The parents claimed the boys would steal food at night while the parents were asleep, police said.

Arizona Department of Child Safety personnel took custody of the dead boy’s three siblings - ages 2, 4 and 7.

Police said 23-year-old Anthony Martinez, 26-year-old Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez and 50-year-old Ann Marie Martinez were arrested Monday after the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people also are accused of child abuse and Anthony Martinez is facing a charge of resisting arrest. Police said the physical appearance of the 6-year-old boy didn’t indicate his age and there were no obvious signs of trauma to the child.

Ann Marie Martinez acknowledged she was aware of the boys’ condition and disciplined them when they stole food, police said.

Autopsy results were pending. It was unclear Tuesday if any of three suspects had a lawyer yet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.