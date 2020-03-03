Anti-dairy protesters rushed the stage at former Vice President Joe Biden while he was declaring victory on Super Tuesday.

Mr. Biden, speaking in Los Angeles, was interrupted when a protester came close to him with a sign reading “Let Dairy Die.”

Mr. Biden, who won at least eight states on Tuesday, said his campaign had been declared dead — but now it’s very much alive. The bump came days after he won South Carolina largely due to his support from African American voters.

“We’re looking awful, awful good,” he said. “Just a few days ago the press, the pundits, declared the campaign dead and then came South Carolina.”

