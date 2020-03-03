The international media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on the State Department Tuesday to rescind a decision to cap the number of employees at five state-linked Chinese media outlets operating in the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced the cap in the latest tit-for-tat exchange with Beijing over press freedom and reciprocity. Last month, the Chinese government revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters to protest what it said was a “racist” headline on an opinion piece questioning China’s economic health.

The State Department said it was hoping the employee restrictions would spur China to adopt a fair approach to free press, the statement said.

But RSF officials expressed sharp disagreement with the State Department’s decision, stating the move goes against the values of our nation to promote freedom of the press.

“Instead of using the media as a means to retaliate against China, Secretary of State Pompeo should practice what he preaches,” Executive Director of RSF USA Dokhi Fassihian said. “Retaliating against journalists — whether they be Chinese or American — is not the way America’s leading diplomat should be modeling support for press freedom globally.”

Ms. Fassihian said the State Department should lift the “arbitrary” cap immediately and allow journalists to operate freely.

In Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry also criticized the latest U.S. move and said it was prepared to retaliate.

