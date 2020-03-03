Rush Limbaugh says former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is so “disconnected” from reality that he mistakes the exposure his billions of dollars buy for organic “Beatles”-like fame.

The man behind the “Golden EIC microphone” roasted the presidential hopeful on Tuesday by essentially likening his campaign to a failed “Magical Mystery” tour featuring a “Baby, You’re a Rich Man” soundtrack.

“I saw a guy who thinks he’s the Beatles who is barely Cyndi Lauper,” Mr. Limbaugh said of the Democrat’s town hall event on Fox News. “I saw a guy who thinks the world revolves around him when 95% of the American people have no idea who he is. I saw a guy so disconnected from his own reality that it was jarring to me.”

The radio host added that Mr. Bloomberg’s pre-“Super Tuesday” appearance demonstrated that he’s not an antidote to Mr. Trump.

“It was embarrassing in terms of how disconnected Bloomberg is from his own reality. He really does think that he is in Donald Trump’s league,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “He thinks he’s as respected, as popular, when 95% of the American have no idea who the guy is — and, furthermore, don’t care — and the only reason anybody’s interested in him is all the money he’s got and all the money he’s spending.”

“The guy ends up agreeing with Trump on matters of the economy and dealing with foreign countries. I’m saying, ‘What is your problem?’ It became obvious: He’s jealous as he can be of Donald Trump!”

Mr. Bloomberg told supporters on Monday, however, that he has no intention of dropping out.

“I’m in it to win it,” he told a Manassas, Virginia crowd. “I’ve won three elections so far. I don’t plan to start losing now!”

