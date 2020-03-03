Sen. Patty Murray of Washington on Tuesday said her constituents are seeing delays and confusion in getting tested for coronavirus and that if anyone is in charge at the White House, it “would be news to anyone in my state.”

“And that is completely unacceptable,” Mrs. Murray, a Democrat, told administration officials before the Senate Health Committee.

“This is really a frightening time,” she added. “At least six people have already died in my state. I’m told we should expect more.”

The deaths occurred in counties north of Seattle — five in King County and one in Snohomish County. Four of the people who died were residents at a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, where a number of people have reported symptoms of the disease.

Mrs. Murray said too many people back home have been unable to get tested and even if they are, it takes too long to get results.

“The administration has had months to prepare for this,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking over 100 infections in the U.S., though 48 of them are in patients who were repatriated from China and Japan.Administration officials say the risk to the American public remains low but they expect to see more cases as they ramp up testing after a slow start.

Most recently, two members of an Atlanta household recently tested positive in Georgia and New York State reported a second infection, in Westchester County.

A New York City school said it closed Tuesday as a precaution after a case was detected “in our community.”

The SAR Academy and SAR High School said it is “important to remain calm” and follow preventive measures.

The coronavirus was discovered in China in December. It causes an illness that is mild in many people but can cause respiratory distress, organ failure and death, especially in older persons or those with preexisting medical conditions.

It has sickened roughly 92,000 people around the globe and killed over 3,000.

China’s reported about 80,000 cases, mainly at the outbreak’s epicenter in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei Province.

South Korea has recorded over 5,000 cases, Italy has seen over 2,000 and Iran is at 2,300 cases, making them a trio of alarming hotspots around the globe.

The White House has banned foreign nationals who’ve visited China or Iran within the past 14 days from entering the U.S., and officials in South Korea and Italy have begun screening all passengers on direct flights to the U.S.

