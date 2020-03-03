The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the legality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, specifically whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brainchild, created during the Obama administration, can be led by a single director unaccountable to the president.

“Congress has always established these as multi-member agencies,” Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said about independent agencies during oral arguments.

The Trump administration argues the president should be able to terminate an agency head at will, not only for cause.

Tuesday’s legal arguments focused on the separation of powers and whether the CFPB runs afoul of the Constitution because its director is largely shielded from being fired by the president, presenting an issue with the separation of powers.

Created in 2010 by Congress through the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in response to the 2008 financial crisis, the CFPB aims to tighten controls on the financial sector including banks, securities firms, mortgage lenders and credit unions. It enforces nearly 20 consumer protection laws.

The agency’s director is removable by the president only for cause.

Opponents of the agency argue an independent institution exercising executive authority runs afoul of the Constitution and the three branches of government, saying it infringes on the civil liberties of the people.

Seila Law, a firm that represents consumers, had been subject to a civil investigation by the CFPB but refused to turn over documents, arguing the agency was illegal based on its structure.

A district court sided with the CFPB in upholding its demand for the documents. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, citing a ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington upholding the legality of the bureau.

After several legal challenges to the agency, the Supreme Court decided to hear the law firm’s appeal. A judgment is expected by the end of June.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.