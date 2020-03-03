JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A second Holts Summit teenager has been charged in a 2019 shooting death in Jefferson City.

Grant Deppe, 17, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of Marquise Conley, 18. He was certified Monday to be tried as an adult.

Devin Schrimpf, 17, was charged as an adult in November with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Conley’s death.

Deppe and Schrimpf both are being held with no bond.

Authorities allege Deppe and Schrimpf caused Conley’s death and that Deppe concealed a firearm used in the crime, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Officers found Conley dead from several gunshot wounds on Oct. 31, 2019 at a Jefferson City home.

Online court records do not name attorneys for Deppe or Schrimpf.

