Edward Turknett learned that El Expreso, a Houston bus company, was looking for drivers and applied by fax, just as the job listing said. He never heard back.

The Justice Department says that’s because El Expreso wasn’t interested in American workers, they wanted to hire foreigners here on work visas.

The department launched an investigation and though the bus company still maintains its innocence, it agreed to pay a fine to the government and a sizable settlement to those like Mr. Turknett who were left without a job. On Tuesday the government announced more than $90,000 in payments.

“It’s going to help me in ways unimaginable,” said Mr. Turknett, who added the company “completely ignored me” when he applied.

While cases of discrimination against foreign workers draw more frequent headlines, the Trump administration has put a special effort on working cases where Americans are sidelined in favor of foreign labor.

The Justice Department said El Expreso intentionally ignored American workers and sought out guest workers here on H-2B visas.

Those are supposed to go to seasonal workers, most often associated with jobs at winter ski resorts, summer beaches or landscaping.

They are highly sought-after, with companies insisting they can’t find Americans willing to do those jobs. Congress for the past few years has given the Trump administration permission to bust the annual 66,000-visa cap, with lawmakers insisting more workers are needed.

Several senators last week lectured acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on the issue,

“Making those new visas available is very important,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat. “I’ve got a bunch of small businesses in New Hampshire who aren’t going to be able to do their business this summer if they don’t have those workers.”

But the El Expreso case suggests some companies use the visas to undercut Americans.

In order to apply for an H-2B El Expreso had to certify that it was advertising for American workers. It submitted the job posting to the Texas Workforce Commission, which is where Mr. Turknett and others saw it.

Some of them expressed interest through the commission, and Mr. Turknett also faxed his application directly. He said he was excited about the job and made repeated phone calls trying to reach the company.

“Disappointingly, I never got a return call from anyone,” he said.

He reported back to the Texas commission that he never heard anything, and he moved on with his search. He said he was happy when he was alerted the Justice Department was pursuing a settlement.

“The settlement changed the outlook for my future,” he said.

In refusing American workers the investigation found El Expreso would have been violating not only the H-2B program’s rules but also the Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes it illegal to consider citizenship at all — as a plus or minus factor.

The El Expreso settlement, reached last year, is the seventh time the Justice Department’s Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative has won a settlement from an employer.

All told, more than $1.1 million has been collected in fines and payments to wronged workers.

“U.S. workers are the lifeblood of our economy, and we are gratified that these U.S. workers have now been compensated for the discrimination that they faced,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate employers abusing temporary visa programs to deny U.S. workers job opportunities.”

In the case of El Expreso, the company had to pay a $31,500 fine to the government and set aside nearly $200,000 to pay any Americans who came forward to prove they had applied but were ignored.

One of those was Dianna Gilmore, a back-pay recipient from Houston, who was thrilled the Justice Department pursued the case on behalf of workers like her.

“It makes me feel good to know someone is out there looking out for you and fighting for you,” she said.

El Expreso, in the settlement, also agreed to enhance its recruitment and to retrain its hiring personnel. And it faces three years of government monitoring.

