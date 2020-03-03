WILBER, Neb. (AP) - The murder trial of a woman accused in the slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman has been delayed.

The first-degree murder trial of 26-year-old Bailey Boswell had been set to begin later this month in Lexington. But a Saline County judge agreed Tuesday to a delay because of a family medical emergency within the court, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Boswell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of remains in the November 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Boswell’s co-defendant, 52-year-old Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of the same charges last year and faces a possible death penalty. Authorities are also seeking the death penalty for Boswell.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway weeks after her disappearance. She was reported missing Nov. 16 - two days after she had gone on a date with Boswell.

