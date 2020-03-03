President Trump took a swipe at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for licking his “dirty” fingers as the coronavirus spreads in the U.S.

After a video of the billionaire media mogul went viral of him campaigning in Virginia, tearing food apart with his fingers and then licking them, the president shared it on his own Twitter page.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!” the president warned.

The comment comes after health officials have warned Americans to wash their hands and keep them away from their faces.

Mr. Bloomberg has been attacking Mr. Trump and his administration for how it has handled the outbreak.

“At times like this, it is the job of the president to reassure the public that he or she is taking all the steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of every citizen,” Mr. Bloomberg said last week. “The public wants to know their leader is trained, informed and respected. When a problem arises, they want someone in charge who can marshal facts and expertise to confront the problem.”

