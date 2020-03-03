President Trump’s reelection campaign filed a libel lawsuit on Tuesday against The Washington Post, alleging that it falsely published two news stories as fact about a conspiracy with Russia.

Following last week’s libel suit against The New York Times, the president’s campaign said The Post intentionally published false allegations about Russia in stories written by Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman last summer.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory,” said senior campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis. “The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process. The campaign files suit to publicly establish the truth and seek appropriate legal remedies for the harm caused by false reporting.”

