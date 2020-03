President Trump is donating his quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president’s $100,000 pay for the fourth quarter of last year will “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat” the coronavirus outbreak.

She said it’s part of Mr. Trump’s commitment “to further protect the American people.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.