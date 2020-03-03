President Trump spoke by phone with a top leader of the Taliban Tuesday about the recent peace agreement reached for Afghanistan.

“We had a good conversation,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We’ve agreed there’s no violence, we don’t want violence.”

A Taliban spokesman said earlier that Mr. Trump spoke with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who signed the peace accord with the U.S. in Qatar on Saturday. The agreement is aimed at ending a 19-year U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan.

The phone call is believed to be the first between a U.S. president and a Taliban leader.

The call is believed to be the first one between a U.S. president and top Taliban official since the U.S. invaded Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Osama bin Laden, the al Qaeda leader, had planned the attacks from Afghanistan under protection from the Taliban.

