President Trump urged the Federal Reserve again Tuesday to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fed should follow the example of Australia’s Central Bank.

“Australia’s Central Bank cut interest rates and stated it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China’s Coronavirus situation and slowdown,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They reduced to 0.5%, a record low. Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia said Tuesday it was cutting its cash rate to 0.5% to ease the economic harm caused by the coronavirus.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank is monitoring the coronavirus, and he pledged to take action if necessary.

The president, who has often criticized Mr. Powell and the Fed for not cutting interest rates, said the Federal Reserve “has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less.”

“Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage,” the president said. “Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!”

Some analysts expect the Fed to take a 50-basis-point cut at its meeting later this month. The expectation contributed to a sharp rebound in the stock market on Monday after historic losses last week blamed on the impact of the coronavirus.

