President Trump said Tuesday he’s looking for more ways to spur the economy.

In addition to urging the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates even more than the half-percentage point reduction it did on Tuesday, Mr. Trump renewed his call for a payroll tax cut.

“I like middle-income tax cuts,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I think it would be a good time. If the Democrats would approve it, I’d go along with it.”

In a tweet late Monday night, the president said House Democrats “should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA!”

His push comes amid concern that the coronavirus will harm economic growth in this election year. The potential economic impact of the outbreak was cited by the Fed in its rate cut earlier on Tuesday.

