FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an unlicensed massage therapist in Fountain Hills has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting at least five women who were clients.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say deputies took 62-year-old Gary Wayne Nash into custody at his office Monday night.

They say Nash is facing 30 counts of sexual assault, six counts of practicing medicine without a license and four counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices.

It was unclear Tuesday if Nash has a lawyer yet for his case.

Nash is accused of sexually assaulting several women on multiple occasions from 2013 to 2020 under the guise of a licensed and trained practitioner in holistic, homeopathic and massage therapy.

Authorities say Nash never had or applied for credentials or licensing.

Court records show that Nash was well-paid for his services, with one victim paying about $60,000 for treatments and essential oils.

