The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose to seven Tuesday after tests showed a person who died at a Seattle hospital last week had been infected.

The New York Times, which first reported the case, said the patient was a resident of the same nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, that’s seen a number of cases and deaths.

The patient was brought to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center on Feb. 24 and died two days later, on Wednesday, before the crisis in the region burst into view over the weekend.

Washington state is the only state to report deaths from the virus within the U.S.

President Trump said Tuesday he is not looking to limit domestic travel within the country, noting “there is only one hot spot.”

