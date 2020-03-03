COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide near Picacho last weekend.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to reports of a fight and possible hit-and-run Saturday night about 15 miles north of Picacho.

They say Peggy O’Neil, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Chanda Eckert, 33, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the killing doesn’t appear to be random because they believe the victim knew the suspect.

It’s unclear if Eckert has a lawyer for her case yet.

