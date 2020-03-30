BIG HORN, Wyo. (AP) - Three people have been found dead in northern Wyoming and authorities have arrested a man in southern Montana.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office got a call Sunday night that a man had contacted a family member and said he killed someone, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies found three adults dead at the man’s house in Big Horn, a town of about 500 people 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Sheridan.

Sheriff’s officials in Big Horn County, Montana, arrested the man Sunday night. He was in custody in Montana, The Sheridan Press reports.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t identify the suspect or victims in a news release Monday. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was aiding in the investigation.

