By - Associated Press - Monday, March 30, 2020

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old has been shot and wounded in the St. Louis area.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Ferguson. Police say the child was awake and alert when officers arrived.

Police said there were several adults and children in the residence at the time of the shooting. An investigation is ongoing into how the child was shot. No other details were provided about the child’s injury.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide