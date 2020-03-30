Anti-Trump protesters are organizing a rally in Times Square Monday against the president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Refuse Fascism previously held protests outside the Senate’s impeachment proceedings and organized simultaneous protests in other urban areas nationwide. The protesters understand the danger involved in ignoring coronavirus social distancing guidelines issued by government officials, according to Refuse Fascism organizer Emma Kaplan.

Ms. Kaplan said in a statement that she viewed Mr. Trump and Vice President Pence’s response to the crisis as “killing people and threatening humanity,” so her group felt compelled to gather in New York City despite the public health concerns.

“Like the brave health care workers in the hospitals, we know public protest is a risk to take, but what we fear more is what will happen to humanity at Trump’s hands if we don’t demand action now,” Ms. Kaplan said.

Monday’s rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and organizers plan to gather the protesters at 46th Street near 7th Avenue and Broadway. Refuse Fascism said on Twitter it was attempting to “pre-select” its protesters in order to “mitigate risk as much as possible.”

Among the protesters’ demands are that Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence be removed from office, that the federal government “provide aid and protection for humanity globally not just for Americans,” and that the U.S. government immediately release everyone not convicted of a violent crime from the prisons, jails and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

