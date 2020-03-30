A senior adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after displaying symptoms of COVID-19, just three days after the leader tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Dominic Cummings began self-isolation over the weekend but is not likely to be tested for the virus, a government spokesperson told Reuters Monday, adding that he is not currently working inside the 10 Downing Street headquarters.

On Friday, Mr. Johnson became the first major world leader to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19. British Health Minister Matt Hancock also tested positive.

The spokesperson said that Mr. Johnson is “chairing the daily meetings using video conferencing facilities, he’s working from the Chancellor’s office, he has been able to do everything that he needs to do to lead the coronavirus response.”

