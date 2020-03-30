For President Trump, the coronavirus statistics have become personal.
“You see the numbers like I see the numbers,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “I have some friends who are unbelievably sick. We thought they were going in for a mild [hospital] stay, and in one case he’s unconscious in a coma. You say, ‘How did that happen?’”
Earlier, Mr. Trump sounded shocked at the rapid deterioration of one of his friends.
“He’s a tough person, and [he] went to the hospital and a day later he’s in a coma,” the president said.
The revelations came within a day of Mr. Trump’s decision, in coordination with his top health advisers, to extend social distancing guidelines until the end of April.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters