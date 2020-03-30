The drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing site at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, opened Monday, but residents first must obtain a referral from their doctors, Gov. Larry Hogan announced.

In addition, the state has begun drive-thru testing at three Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) locations in Glen Burnie, Bel Air and Waldorf.

“There is no charge at any of these COVID-19 assessment, screening and testing sites,” Mr. Hogan said. “However, I want to stress that the testing allotment in Maryland and across America is still limited, and testing at these sites is strictly limited to those with a referral from their health care provider or doctor and who have an appointment to be tested.”

The Maryland National Guard began setting up emergency response tents in some parking lots behind the Washington Redskins’ stadium on March 20. The University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County Police are working in conjunction with the Maryland National Guard to operate the site.

Mr. Hogan said residents can call the Prince George’s County Health Department for more information.

