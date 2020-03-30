A soldier in the New Jersey Army National Guard died Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Pentagon announced Monday.

The soldier, who has not been identified, had been hospitalized since March 21. He is the first U.S. military member to succumb to a coronavirus-related illness, Pentagon officials said.

“This is a stinging loss for our military community and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement released by the Pentagon.

Military officials have not released information about the circumstances leading to his death.

