The House Judiciary Committee on Monday became the latest group urging Attorney General William P. Barr to release low-level and vulnerable federal inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel’s move comes after the Bureau of Federal Prisons reported its first coronavirus-related death Saturday when a 49-year-old drug offender succumbed to COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Patrick Jones, who had been serving a 27-year-term at the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution was transferred to a hospital on March 19 where he tested positive for the virus.

The following day, Jones’ conditioned worsened and he was placed on a ventilator, the BOP said. Jones, who was said to have had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, began serving his sentence in April 2017.

The BOP said at least five inmates at the prison complex have tested positive. Oakdale houses about 990 men.

All told, 14 federal inmates and 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus, the BOP said last week. There are about 175,000 inmates in the federal prison system.

In a letter to Mr. Barr, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee said Jones’ death highlights the need for “urgent” action.

“This death and the explosion of cases in the Oakdale prison underscore the urgency of taking action to prevent more avoidable deaths of individuals in federal custody,” Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, wrote.

Mr. Nadler called for the release of low-level, medically comprised, elderly and pregnant prisoners in BOP custody.

Mr. Barr last week directed the BOP to consider home confinement for prisoners at high risk for the virus. However, he cautioned that anyone released would need to be quarantined for at least 14 days in prison to prevent bringing the virus into the community.

“We want to be sure our institutions don’t become petri dishes, and it doesn’t spread rapidly through an institution — but we have protocols that are designed to stop that and we are using all the tools we have,” Mr. Barr told reporters.

The Judiciary Committee joins a group of bipartisan senators and sentencing reform advocates who have called on Mr. Barr to release federal prisoners.

Some states and municipalities have already released inmates because of the pandemic. Los Angeles County released more than 600 inmates early, Cleveland let go over 200, and other localities are mulling similar measures.

