The House will not return to the Capitol until at least April 20, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Monday.

A firm deadline has not been set yet on exactly when members need to come back to Washington, but leadership committed to giving “sufficient notice” if they need to return to vote on any additional coronavirus legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top chairmen are set to hold a press conference later Monday afternoon on the next steps Democrats want to take to address the outbreak and its economic impact.

The Senate, which adjourned last week after passing the phase three coronavirus package Wednesday, is also out until at least April 20th.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.