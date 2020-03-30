The International Olympic Committee set new dates Monday for the Tokyo Olympics, which will now begin July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8.

Last week, the IOC and Japan agreed to move the original date of the Games over the coronavirus outbreak. It marked the first time in history the Olympics had been postponed, though the event had been canceled three times previously.

The Tokyo Olympics were initially set to take place July 24 through Aug. 9 in 2020.

As a result of the Games moving back a year, other sporting events around the globe will likely be affected. According to USA Today, World Athletics agreed to push its world track and field championships from August 2021 to 2022.

IOC President Thomas Bach had said recently that the committee was considering having the Olympics begin in the spring, but that would have created issues for athletes whose seasons compete in that time. The NBA, for instance, hosts its playoffs in April.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.