Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ temporary ban on elective surgeries, including abortions, to prioritize medical equipment for fighting the coronavirus.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Johnson County, Planned Parenthood attorneys said that Ms. Reynolds’ proclamation last week has forced the women’s health care provider to “cancel abortion procedures and turn away patients in need of time-sensitive abortion care scheduled for this week.”

The attorneys said abortion is a “straightforward outpatient procedure requiring little PPE [personal protective equipment].”

In an affidavit signed Sunday, the executive director of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence said Ms. Reynolds’ suspension of procedures will compel many women in abusive relationships to “carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.”

