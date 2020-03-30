Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will self-isolate after an aide tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said on Monday.

The 70-year-old has been tested for the virus and will voluntarily quarantine until he receives the results and an epidemiological investigation is completed.

Hours earlier, the prime minister’s office said he would not need to enter quarantine “since he was not in close contact with the patient and did not meet with her.”

More than 4,300 Israelis have contracted the coronavirus, and 16 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

