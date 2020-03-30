Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting higher marks than President Trump for his response to the coronavirus in New York.

Siena College released a survey Monday finding that 87% of New Yorkers approve of Mr. Cuomo’s handling of the crisis, compared to 41% who give Mr. Trump a positive review.

“In the midst of this global pandemic, New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic with near-universal support,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

This includes 95% of Democrats, 87% of independents and 70% of Republicans.

“President Trump, on the other hand, gets praise from 82 percent of Republicans, but 52 percent of independents and 79 percent of Democrats disapprove of the job he’s doing,” Mr. Greenberg said.

