The governors of Virginia and Maryland and the District’s mayor on Monday ordered residents to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, signing executive orders to allow authorities to fine and even arrest those who don’t comply.

The chief executives of the three jurisdictions previously had banned gatherings of 10 or more people and asked residents to refrain from unnecessary activity that could inadvertently spread the deadly respiratory disease. But ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases prompted them to issue Monday’s orders, they said.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release announcing her executive order Monday afternoon. “Staying at home is the best way to … protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how — by staying home.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was more blunt in issuing his order Monday morning: “We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so.”

Violating any of the stay-at-home orders will be a misdemeanor in all three jurisdictions, punishable by:

χ A fine of up to $5,000 and a prison sentence of up to 90 days, or both, in the District.

χ A fine of up to $5,000 and a prison sentence of up to one year, or both, in Maryland.

χ A fine of up to $2,500 and a prison sentence of up to one year, or both, in Virginia.

Miss Bowser’s order is in effect until April 24, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s until June 10; Mr. Hogan’s order is in effect until the state of emergency is over or the order is rescinded.

The orders came as the region saw another weekend increase of coronavirus cases. As of Monday, the region recorded 49 deaths and more than 2,800 cases of COVID-19 — 401 in the District, 1,020 in Virginia and 1,413 in Maryland.

The District reported 106 cases in recovery and Maryland reported 43, but the Virginia Department of Health did not provide information about those recovering from the coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Earlier this month, Maryland, Virginia and the District also closed non-essential businesses and limited restaurants and bars to provide only carryout and delivery services.

On Monday, medical personnel began testing people in Army hospital tents in the parking lot of Fedex Field in Landover. Mr. Hogan had directed the Maryland National Guard to erect the tents last week.

Miss Bowser also announced Monday that the District is opening a coronavirus testing facility for first responders and corrections officers.

As of Sunday, 14 members of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tested positive for COVID-19 and 177 individuals were in quarantine, and five Metropolitan Police Department personnel tested positive and 161 were in quarantine.

In the Department of Corrections (DOC), one person tested positive and 71 were in quarantine. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kevin Donahue said some are quarantined as a result of their interactions at work and some are not.

Four inmates at the D.C. Jail tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 individuals were in quarantine.

Mr. Donahue said the jail, on average, is admitting fewer than 20 people per day, compared to before the pandemic when it was anywhere from 80 to 100 people per day and that individuals receive a health screening upon entry to the facility.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the District’s Public Defender Service for filed a lawsuit Monday against the DOC, citing “flagrant disregard of basic public health measures to limit the spread and severity of a COVID-19 outbreak inside the D.C. Jail.”

The lawsuit says the DOC has delayed medical attention to inmates showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and failed to adequately quarantine 65 individuals who might have had contact with a U.S. marshal who tested positive for the coronavirus, among other allegations.

Over the weekend, five individuals died of the coronavirus in the District, three of who did not receive testing and died outside of a hospital setting, according to officials in the mayor’s office.

“Residents should not decide for themselves whether they need to get tested,” Miss Bowser said, and urged residents to talk to a provider if they are not feeling well.

For anyone who doesn’t have a doctor or insurance, Mary’s Center hotline (844) 796-2797)in Spanish and English for people experiencing coronavirus symptoms — fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.

• Adam Zielonka contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.